Talpur’s counsel concludes argument in SHC

Staff Reporter

Defense lawyer Farooq H Naik on Friday completed his arguments in an under-trial case in Sindh High Court (SHC) against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur and others for hiding their work permit (Iqama). The SHC was hearing a case filed against Talpur, Manzoor Wasan, Sohail Anwar Siyal and other PPP leaders for not disclosing their work permit in nomination papers of General Elections 2018. During hearing of the case, Talpur’s counsel Farooq H. Naik said the Supreme Court had ordered to form the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the case, however, it had nothing to do with this plea of Iqama. The counsel of the applicant said, Talpur had not disclosed her work permit in her reply, adding that the national exchequer was looted to acquire properties offshore.

