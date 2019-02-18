Talks only path to resolve Pak-India issues: MBS

Communique says Crown Prince visit lays foundation for new era in Pak-Saudi ties; Agree on importance of political settlement to Afghanistan conflict; To enhance coop in defence, security, trade and investment

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Praising the steps taken by Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan towards forging better ties with India, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has stressed that dialogue is the only way to resolve outstanding issues between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and ensure peace and stability in the region.

As he wrapped up his two-day visit to Pakistan on Monday, the crown prince, who is also Saudi Arabia’s deputy prime minister and minister of defence, joined Premier Imran in strongly condemning the atrocities and human rights violations committed against Muslims around the world

During official talks in Islamabad, Prince Mohammad singled out Premier Imran’s decision to open the Kartarpur crossing point with India for praise, according to a statement issued upon the conclusion of the Saudi dignitary’s visit. He also lauded the prime minister’s openness and efforts to normalise the relationship between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Premier Imran briefed the crown prince on the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the need for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Both leaders also agreed on the importance of a political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan so that millions of Afghan refugees in neighbouring countries can return to their country. According to the statement, Prince Mohammed particularly appreciated Pakistan’s generous hosting of millions of Afghan refugees and other initiatives by Islamabad with regards to Afghanistan.

The two leaders reiterated their countries’ commitment to combating extremism and militancy and expressed deep appreciation for the achievements and sacrifices made by both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the war against terrorism. While calling on the international community to join global efforts to combat the scourge, they underlined the need to avoid politicization of the UN listing regime.

The Pakistani side appreciated the leadership and positive role of Saudi Arabia in resolving the issues facing the Islamic community worldwide. The Saudi side lauded Pakistan’s important positions in the Islamic world and its efforts for regional peace and security. Both sides noted with satisfaction their strong defence and security ties, and agreed to further enhance cooperation in this field. Both leaders called for a need to promote dialogue, respect and understanding among followers of different faiths to promote peace and interfaith harmony. Prime Minister Imran expressed his deepest gratitude to the Crown Prince for his immediate consent to release 2,107 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails. The premier also lauded the initiatives launched by Prince Mohammed to push Saudi Arabia towards rapid progress, particularly Vision 2030.

The two leaders also agreed to further strengthen measures to promote trade and witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding pertaining to investment opportunities worth over $20 billion.

According to a joint communique released on Monday, the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit has laid foundation for a new era in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties and investment and trade relations have been given high priority during the visit as Saudi Crown Prince.

Share on: WhatsApp