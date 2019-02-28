Talks only option

PAKISTAN Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended an offer to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks to de-escalate rising tension between the two nuclear neighbours. In a televised address to the nation, he expressed the hope that better sense would prevail as war was no option especially in view of the kind of weapons that the two countries possess.

Though Pakistan has given a tit-for-tat response to India after New Delhi tested patience of Islamabad by launching what it claims surgical strike inside Pakistan, which is being viewed as an attempt to trample the sovereignty of the country but the repeated offers of talks bore testimony to the fact that Pakistan wants peace and security and is against raising the tension. The two countries are at the verge of another war following miscalculation by India in launching an aggression against Pakistan without realizing its consequences. Heavy exchange of fire is already taking place on the Line of Control but the situation could turn ugly if the scope of engagement widens due to another miscalculation. As fears grow of an all-out conflict, the international community has started realizing the folly of keeping a mum, as it did initially when India carried out the aggression, and is calling upon the two countries to exercise maximum restraint. The United States, apparently, gave tacit approval to India for flagrant violation of the international border but is now urging the two countries to de-escalate the tension after Pakistan responded firmly.

White House National Security Council (NSC) warned that the risks of further military action by India and Pakistan were “unacceptably high”. The catastrophic consequences of war between Pakistan and India were already known to the world but some world capitals, due to their strategic and economic interests, did not condemn when Indian crossed the international border and tried to strike in Balakot in the KP Province. Now when it is quite clear to everybody that Pakistan has the capability to take care of its defence and security, better sense seems to be prevailing with appeals for restraint pouring in from different countries. Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj too is now talking in terms of avoiding further escalation of hostilities but nothing can be said with certainty as Indian leaders talk something else and do something else. There is, therefore, need for Pakistan to remain fully alert to defend its territorial integrity. At the same time, Pakistan needs to convey its point of view to the world community in an effective manner. As pointed out it was not Pakistan which initiated the escalation, rather it was forced to retaliate in the face of aggressive Indian posture. It is also important to note that Pakistan’s response was highly calculated as maximum care was taken not to inflict harm to the people’s life and only strategic targets were engaged.

Unlike India, there were also no celebrations after Pakistan Air Force taught a lesson to the enemy, demonstrating effectively that the country and its defence forces were fully prepared and motivated enough to respond to any challenge. The tension has also highlighted desire of people of the two countries to avoid war as has been evident from #SayNoToWar Twitter trend. People are urging the leadership of the two countries to fight war against poverty, backwardness, ignorance, illiteracy and disease. Stock markets of Pakistan and India have also suffered losses due to rising tension which is a clear message to them not to opt for escalation as this would badly damage their economies and discourage investment. The two countries as well as the international community must not forget that peace and security of South Asia would remain imperilled until and unless substantial progress is made for negotiation and just settlement of the longstanding dispute of Jammu & Kashmir. India is using the incident of Pulwama as an excuse to intensify its brutalities against Kashmiris and is making attempts to suppress their voice for freedom through military means. Pakistan should dispatch teams of parliamentarians to different capitals of the world to sensitize the global community about gravity of the situation, gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and the urgency for final settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people. It must not be allowed to succeed in its bid to divert attention of the world from worst kind of atrocities in Occupied Kashmir through engineered incidents of terrorism.

Share on: WhatsApp