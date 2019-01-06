Talks on building oil refinery finalised: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the United Arab Emirates would build an oil refinery in Pakistan, and talks for the huge investment were finalized during the visit of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Talking to media persons here, the minister said the UAE had already announced $3 billion cash support to help Pakistan to overcome its balance of payment crisis while the provision of oil facility on deferred payment was under discussion.

The minister said the visit of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan would further deepen the already cordial relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

He said it was the first official visit of Sheikh Mohammed as Crown Prince to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier, he visited Pakistan in 2007.

It was the third interaction between the leadership of two countries in less than three months, which was a testimony to the special nature of brotherly relations between them, he added.

Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan while talking to APP said the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi would have very positive results. The UAE leadership, he said, had assured Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the country, of help to steer Pakistan out of the present economic crisis.

He said during the delegation level talks, both sides discussed the provision of oil facility on deferred payment to Pakistan like that of Saudi Arabia.

