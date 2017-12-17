Talks of national, technocrats’ govt causing unrest among people

Lahore

Ameer Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the drama going on in Islamabad was being staged on the direction of the government itself. In a statement here on Saturday, he said that a general attitude of despair in the government circles and the talk of national and technocrats government was causing unrest among the people. Sirajul Haq said that the OIC would have to go beyond issuing statements and take practical steps for the liberation of the Qibla e Awwal. He was sure that the JI Al-Quds march.

In Karachi tomorrow would be historic gathering. He said that the Palestine issue was not the issue of any individual or party, but was the issue of the entire Muslim world and the Ummah would have to unite on it. He said the eyes of the Muslims all over the world were on the Muslim rulers and the OIC. He called for total social and economic boycott of the US and expulsion of the US envoys from the Muslim states as this alone could force the US to stop its patronage of Israel.

Sirajul Haq said that the country’s politics and democracy was enslaved because of which there was neither any development nor eh problems of the masses were being solved. Pakistan’s politics was subjected to the interests of a few individuals. In fact, he said, there was no democracy worth the name in the political parties which revolved around a few families and individuals. He said the JI was striving to change the whole system and make politics subservient to the interests of the country and the nation.

The JI chief said that the people criticizing the decisions of the courts wanted to obstruct the rule of the constitution and the law as they could not afford the judiciary to be free.—INP