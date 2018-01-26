Talks between India, Pakistan and the Kashmiris only way to resolve Kashmir dispute: Fai

NEW YORK :On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, a prominent Kashmiri leader has highlighted New Delhi’s “shocking” human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir and its contempt for the United Nations Security Council resolutions promising the right of self-determination to the people of the disputed state, while advocating a peaceful resolution of the issue.In a statement issued on Friday, Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary general of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, called on the community of nations to take steps to honour the political and human rights of the Kashmiri people in accordance with international law, justice and morality. What was needed was to create conditions necessary for a settlement of the Kashmir dispute, including demilitarization of the area of conflict “- the State of Jammu & Kashmir “- through a phased withdrawal troops, including paramilitary forces, of both India and Pakistan from the area under their respective control. But Fai expressed skepticism about the United Nations hopes that the dispute could be settled through bilateral talks between India and Pakistan, a course he said had proven sterile in the past 70 years. In this regard, he recounted a number of failed bilateral efforts, emphasizing that the leadership of Kashmiri political resistance had steadfastly maintained that talks should take place between the three parties — India, Pakistan and the Kashmiris. Such three-way talks are the only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute, Fai added.

Orignally published by APP