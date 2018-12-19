Talks focused on US withdrawal from Afghanistan: Taliban

Kabul

The latest talks between the Taliban and the US peace envoy on the war in Afghanistan focused on the withdrawal of Nato troops, the release of prisoners and halting attacks on civilians by pro-government forces, a Taliban spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Taliban have refused to meet directly with the Afghan government, viewing it as a puppet of the US. The group controls nearly half of Afghanistan, and are more powerful than at any time since a 2001 US-led invasion. They carry out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces and government officials.

In a significant development, three representatives of the Haqqani network Hafiz Yahya, Saadullah Hamas and Dr Faqeer, who goes only by a single name were also present at the talks, according to a Taliban official.

This would be the first time a US envoy has met with representatives of the Haqqani network, declared a terrorist group by Washington and considered one of the most lethal fighting forces in Afghanistan.

Although part of the Taliban, the Haqqani network has its own military committee. Its leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is deputy head of the Taliban. Their prowess on the battlefield makes their presence at the meeting particularly significant because it’s unlikely any agreement could be enforced without their support.

At the meeting, Khalilzad pressed for the release of two professors from the American University of Afghanistan — American Kevin King, 61, and Australian Timothy Weeks — who were kidnapped from Kabul in August 2016, the Taliban official said. A 2017 video message from King revealed he was in poor health.

Haqqanis have been demanding the release of Anas Haqqani, a brother of Sirajuddin captured by Afghan intelligence agents in 2014. Apparently, Taliban leader Haibaitullah Akhundzada ordered the three to attend the UAE meetings, the official said.

“We called for an end to the invasion and they insisted on the exchange of prisoners, including teachers of the university,” said the Taliban official, adding there was no discussion about a cease-fire and “we do not hold any discussions on Afghanistan’s internal issues with the Americans and we do not want any advice from anyone.”

Two former inmates at the US prison in Guantanamo Bay, ex-Taliban army chief Mohammed Fazle and former governor of western Herat province, Khairullah Khairkhwa, were also at the meetings.— AP

