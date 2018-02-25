Talks fail to break MQM-P impasse

Observer Report

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s PIB and Bahadurabad factions held another round of talks on Saturday to end the weeks-long stalemate, but failed to reach a consensus this time too.

A delegation of Rabita Committee-led Bahadurabad faction, comprising Kishwar Zehra and Sardar Ahmed, arrived at Farooq Sattar’s residence in PIB Colony this afternoon.

However, the meeting failed to yield a final result, after which the delegation led by Sardar Ahmed returned from Sattar’s residence, a news channel said.

The two sides have agreed to continue the reconciliation process to resolve persisting differences. Both the factions have been firm on their respective formulae for integration, sources added.