Talks between PTM,FATA MNAs, elders launched

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Formal Parleys between the Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and Jirga comprising FATA Parliamentarians tribal elders and other stake holders began on Wednesday resolve issues being faced by the Pakhtuns.

The first round of talks was held at the residence of MNA Shah Ji Gul Afridi in Shah Kass, Khyber Agency. The PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawarr Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MPA Shah Farman and parliamentarians from FATA as well as some senior lawyers attended the Jirga.

Speaking on the occasion, Manzoor Pashteen termed the dialogue process a good omen which may go long way in finding out solution to the crises and redressal of the Tribal folk. He said that the language being used in the movement is little harsh because tribal people have suffered so many miseries. He said the Tribal who had gone through great agony had been talking about their grievances for the last fifteen years in soft tone but their voice went unheeded.

FATA Parliamentarian Shah Ji Gul Afridi said that the PTM has agreed to continue talks with the Qaumi Jirga adding the Jirga should have representation from all the tribal agencies. He said the government has assured to accept all the demands of the PTM which are according to the Constitution. He said the demands of the PTM were genuine adding he was optimistic that all the state institutions would lend support in making the dialogues fruitful and result oriented.

Later talking to Media Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MPA Shah Farman said that the Jirga reviewed several aspects of the PTM demands adding that during the next session, the Jirga would review their demands and ways to resolve the problems. He said that the Jirga was significant as it proved that all the participants are patriotic Pakistanis and want to resolve issues through negotiations.

Though in the initial round of talks there was no representative of the forces, the Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General Nazir Ahmed Butt, it may be recalled, is also reported to have also hinted a day earlier at holding talks with the PTM saying they are ready to consider some demand of the Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) within the purview of the constitution, though the General had also cautioned that propaganda against the state’s institutions was not tolerable. A PTM leader Mohsin Dawarr told media persons since they were short of time hence could not consult PTM leaders all over the country adding there will be thorough consultation before the second round of talks the date and venue of which would be announced shortly.