In these hopeless times where chaos is all around us a great initiative has been taken by Adeel H Chaudhry who is the founder of “Talk to Me”, Pakistan’s first counselling hotline. Mr. Adeel knew that there were not any specialized services in Pakistan that provided a necessary care to cater to mental health and that’s what gave him the idea to start “Talk to Me.” They have amazing counsellors to deal with mental health problems such as Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Depression, Addiction, Self-harm, etc.

Many people have benefited from this innovative campaign including one of the clients who shared his experience saying that, “My therapist was brilliant! I don’t think therapy over the telephone could be effective, but it was!” I am amazed by the tremendous efforts they are doing. I appreciate their contribution to the society.

AYESHA RAFIQUE

Karachi

Related