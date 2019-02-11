Talk shows & Holy Qur’an

Every night, many of us sit before television sets and watch talk shows where politicians and representatives of different political parties participate and discuss domestic and international politics. Many politicians and their party spokespersons, before answering the question, recite verses from holy Quran to show how pious they and their leaders are. Soon after that, the journey of speaking lies about their leaders and their parties begin and lasts for the next one hour. Are these people even Muslims? Because after taking the name of Allah and his messenger Muhammad (PBUH) they lie to the nation and the world at large. At times they even use language which cannot be aired and the TV Channel puts beep in between their sentences.

Some even resort to physical fight using abusive language. I request PEMRA to take notice of this. These politicians and their spokespersons can recite as many verses from the Holy Quran as they want during the five times prayers (if) they offer but not before the start of TV talk show where they come only to defend their leaders and parties by speaking lies. We, as Muslims, cannot afford to identify ourselves as people who start speaking lies by reading the verse from the Holy Quran first.

M RAFIQUE ZAKARIA

Karachi

