Taliban’s optimism

PROSPECTS for an Afghan peace deal have brightened further following positive and optimistic remarks made by Taliban spokesman about intentions and sincerity of the United States and their own expectations from the process. Zabiullah Mujahid, in an interview, stated that US President Donald Trump was serious about getting out of Afghanistan and that the group hopes to establish an Islamic system comprising all Afghans following an accord to end the longstanding conflict in the country.

It is quite obvious that withdrawal of foreign occupation forces and political role of Taliban are two main issues that would determine the fate of any peace deal. The United States itself has been saying that it wants to withdraw troops from Afghanistan but there is confusion about the quantum of withdrawal and its timing. Taliban, who have been resisting foreign invasion and occupation of their homeland, want total withdrawal whereas there have been suggestions both from within the US and some other countries that Washington should not go for total and immediate withdrawal as it could fuel instability and confusion. We have been pointing out in these columns that Afghans never compromised on their sovereignty and therefore, total withdrawal of foreign troops is the only answer to the Afghan problem and people of that country should be given an opportunity to manage their own affairs without foreign intervention and dictation. The remarks of Taliban spokesman that “an agreement was reached on a principle framework — which, if implemented, and if the Americans take honest steps and stick to it fully, then God willing, we are hopeful that the Americans will end the occupation of Afghanistan” are manifestation of the progress made during Qatar talks, commitments about withdrawal and also future role of Taliban. It is good that Taliban are not insisting on their dominance in any political arrangement despite enjoying comparative edge in the battlefield at the moment and are content on part of a greater and broad-based arrangement comprising all segments of Afghan society. If this understanding is effectively translated into reality and details are finally worked out, then an amicable solution of Afghan issue was definitely not far away. We hope that Afghan Government and other groups would also respond positively to the goodwill gesture of Taliban for the sake of a better and secure future of their country.

