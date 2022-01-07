Taliban’s Mullah Baradar urges world to help Afghans amid humanitarian crisis

KABUL – Afghanistan’s deputy of the Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, urged the world to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghans without consideration of the country’s political issues.

In a video message broadcast by RTA, a state media outlet, Mullah Baradar termed the Afghan situation “critical.”

“On the one side, there are the oppressive sanctions, and on the other side there is no infrastructure in Afghanistan from the past 20 years to facilitate job opportunities for citizens,” Tolo News quoted him as saying.

The Taliban leader said that Afghan people across the country are in grave need of cash, shelter, and food amid the winter season.

Mullah Baradar said the Islamic Emirate is fully prepared to handle the emergency situation, adding that the ministries and government departments have been directed to help the citizens.

The instructions come as several areas were damaged due to avalanches and floods due to heavy rain across Afghanistan.

“Due to heavy rainfall, in some provinces the people suffered financial losses. The bridges are damaged. But they were provided with immediate aid,” said Hafiz Mohammad Yaqob, an official at the Ministry of Public Works.

Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned of a severe crisis amid the cold winter in Afghanistan.

The UN earlier said that it has collected $1.5 billion to tackle the Afghan crisis.