Taliban welcome international aid of over $1 billion, urge US to unfreeze Afghan assets

KABUL – Taliban’s government acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Tuesday welcome an international community’s announcement about pledging over $1 billion as humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

At a UN meeting in Geneva on Monday, the international community vowed to provide the huge aid in humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Muttaqi while addressing a press conference in Kabul said that the Taliban will ensure transparency in aid distribution among people.

He said that they will coordinate with the donors in reaching people in Afghanistan, which is facing fears of catastrophe if aid is not provided timely.

A number of the international aid providers have announced that they will not hand over the amount to Taliban and instead distribute it through humanitarian organizations and aid workers, Afghan media reported.

The acting foreign minister urged the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and countries to help Afghanistan in the tough times.

He said that the Taliban desired to develop good bilateral relations with all countries, including the United States, adding that the US also provide assistance for the development of Afghanistan.

He also said that pressure should not be put on Afghanistan, adding that Afghanistan’s assets frozen internationally should be released.

“We provided safe passage for US soldiers to leave Afghanistan, but instead of thanking us the US has frozen Afghanistan’s assets,” Tolo news quoted Muttaqi as saying.

Muttaqi reiterated that Afghanistan’s territory will not be used against any country and that the Taliban will fulfill their promise in this regard.

