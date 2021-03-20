Taliban warn NGOs to fulfil responsibilities

The Afghan Taliban on Saturday warned the non-governmental organisations to fulfill their responsibilities towards the people and address their shortcomings in the health sector.

In a statement, the Afghan Taliban stated that the county was facing major problems wherein health-related complications were the major one and it required special effort and more attention from the NGO staff.

“Unfortunately, in spite of such difficulties, some NGOs, which have assured all health-related organisations, have taken up the task of obtaining prescribed proposals and funds and taking responsibility for all matters.

However, they do not fulfill their responsibilities as required and there are shortcomings in them,” the statement read.

The statement further said that when the NGOs are called for a meeting they make excuses for not fulfilling their responsibilities.

Their negligence can lead to financial embezzlement and administrative corruption which is a great tragedy in itself.

“The overall set budget has not been spent for the intended purpose and while on the basis of the promises made at the beginning of the resolution, they had been allowed to work in areas under the jurisdiction of the Islamic Emirate,” the Afghan Taliban further said.

They further said that since repeated meetings had been held with some NGOs to address the mentioned shortcomings and despite repeated promises, they had not yet fulfilled their obligation.—Agencies