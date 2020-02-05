Taliban slam US for stalling talks

Kabul

The Taliban lashed out at Washington on social media, accusing the US of holding up negotiations over a potential withdrawal deal that would see the Americans end their 18-year war in Afghanistan.

Washington and the Taliban are still wrangling over a possible deal that would see US troops begin to leave Afghanistan in return for security guarantees. However, there appears to have been little progress in reaching a deal in recent weeks, prompting the insurgents to saddle blame on the White House and what they say are a growing list of demands by the Americans to pave the way for a deal.

The Taliban “have the intention and capacity for a resolution,” said spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Negotiation process has been harmed by Trump´s tweet, numerous US demands & quarrel b/w US & Kabul officials. @SecPompeo should refrain from blame-shifting. Our stance in principled & concerted – unlike them,” he added. The Taliban´s remarks came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the insurgents must make “demonstrable evidence of their will. AFP