Kabul

A senior Taliban military commander Abdul Manan, who was the Taliban´s ´shadow governor´ in the southern Helmand province, died of wounds sustained during an airstrike late on Saturday, a spokesman for the official governor of the province Omar Zwak said on Sunday.

Manan´s death was also confirmed by the Taliban who in a statement described it as a “big loss” for the group but vowed that it will not affect their military operations.—AFP

