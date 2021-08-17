Taliban related content banned on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Social media giant Facebook imposed a ban on all content supporting the Taliban, which has regained power in Afghanistan, from its platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram, it emerged on Tuesday.

Taliban on Sunday took control of Afghan capital, Kabul, after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country to what he says avoid bloodshed. The group also announced their victory, besides declaring amnesty for all.

A Facebook spokesperson explained that the tech giant considered the group a terrorist outfit. The company said that it has formed a special team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content linked to the Taliban.

For years, the Taliban has used social media platforms to disseminate its messages.

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organisation under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organisation policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them,” a Facebook spokesperson told the BBC.

“We also have a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us to emerging issues on the platform,” the spokesperson said.

The US-based firm highlighted that it did not take decision about recognising national governments but instead follows the “authority of the international community”.

