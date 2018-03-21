Taliban needs to demonstrate readiness for peace talks: US

WASHINGTON, : Supporting the peace overtures of President Ashraf Ghani, the United States has said that onus is now on the Taliban to show that they are ready to discuss peace with the elected government.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with a unified Government of Afghanistan alongside him, made clear that the door is open for peace with the Taliban, a State Department Spokesperson said.

“The onus is now on the Taliban to demonstrate that they are ready to discuss peace with the elected government of Afghanistan,” the spokesperson told media persons.

The spokesperson was responding to a question about a Taliban statement in which it welcomed and supported all genuine efforts for resolving the ongoing crisis in this war-torn country.

“We support all efforts that lead to ending the ongoing crisis in this country,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Ghani offered the Taliban an honorable path to peace, the State Department Spokesperson said.

“His offer underscored that peace is not only possible, but is a national and a religious responsibility,” the spokesperson said.

