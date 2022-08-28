Taliban member killed in roadside mine explosion in Northeastern Afghanistan

A roadside mine explosion in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunar, in the provincial capital, Asadabad, killed a Taliban member and wounded six more, said local Taliban authorities.

The Taliban Chief of Police in Kunar province, Mawlawi Abdul Haq Haqqani, said that a ranger vehicle carrying the group’s forces was targeted in an explosion today, Sunday, the 28th of August, in Asadabad bazaar in Kunar’s central district.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the mine explosion that occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a Taliban official.

The roadside mine explosion on Sunday in Kunar, the latest to target the Taliban since the Taliban took power, elicited no immediate claims of responsibility.

Earlier, a Taliban vehicle hit a roadside mine in Panjshir province, in northern Afghanistan last week.

The roadside mine explosion in Panjshir province’s Rukha district took place on August 22, which led to the destruction of the Taliban ranger vehicle.

The Taliban reportedly arrested several people who were present at the blast scene on suspicion of involvement.

The current instances not only demonstrate that the Taliban’s claims that they have brought and maintained security are demonstrably untrue but also showcase that the group itself is not safe as it loses members to fatal attacks and explosions.