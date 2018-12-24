Taliban leader killed in Paktika drone strike

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A senior Taliban commander was killed in a United States drone strike in Afghanistan on Sunday.

Sources said that Saifullah was killed in a drone strike targeting a hideout in Paktika province’s Barmal district. The commander’s two close associates were also killed in the attack.

On Saturday, at least four militants were killed in a drone strike in the western Farah province of Afghanistan, Khaama. A statement by the Afghan Military said a vehicle, a PKM machine gun, a sniper rifle, and 3 Ak-47 rifles were destroyed in the drone strike, carried out in the vicinity of Bakwa district.

