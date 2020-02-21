Taliban issue directive on cease-fire

KABUL Taliban leadership has issued a six-point instructions to its ground commanders and soldiers regarding an understanding of a cease-fire for a week during February 22-29, 2020. The directive issued on February 21, 2020 by Taliban leadership has also asked its members not to attack any foreign forces or elements of Ashraf Ghani Administration. The directive has also warned its members that if any one violate this understanding he would be punished. The Taliban have also asked its ground commanders that if U.S. or Afghan Govt. forces violate the cease-fire, the Taliban Command should immediately be informed. Following is the directive of the Taliban’s Military Commission to Commanders and Fighters: 1- Political Bureau has agreed with US for a reduction of violence from 22-29 Feb before agreement 2- There will be no attack on Foreign Forces and Ashraf Ghani Administration 3- Fighters not al- lowed to leave (CURRENT) positions; 4- US and Coalition Forces as well as Ashraf Ghani administration have pledged not to attack Taliban. 5- Taliban 9fighters) are not allowed to interact with Foreigners and/ OR Ashraf Ghani Administration personnel during this interim period, the violaters will be punished. 6- Immediately report any violations by U.S. and/or Afghan Security Forces immediately. –PPA