Doha

The Afghan Taliban have handed over a list of 5,000 prisoners to the United States, a spokesperson for the group’s Qatar Office, Suhail Shaheen, said Tuesday. “There can be no dispute or doubt over the prisoners’ identity now that we have handed over the list of prisoners to the US,” Shaheen said. “One of our conditions is that the prisoners be handed over in a less populated area or a Taliban delegation identifies the prisoners in the jail,” the spokesperson added.