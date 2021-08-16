Taliban go live on national television for first time after Kabul takeover

KABUL – Taliban have taken control of state-run television and launched its own transmission after they regained power in Afghanistan after years long war.

Pictures circulating on social media show men presenters on the screen.

Maulvi Ishaq Nizami, director of the National Radio and Television, said that Taliban had announced a general amnesty, all government employees should come and continue their work with full confidence and without fear.#TalibanConquest pic.twitter.com/xEQZ6dVS2j — Ghulam Mujtaba (@mujirizvi1996) August 16, 2021

Maulvi Ishaq Nizami, director of the National Television appointed by Taliban, reportedly said on TV that the Taliban have announced general amnesty, adding that all government employees should come and continue their work with full confidence and without fear.

The #Taliban have already taken charge of #Afghanistan’s national television and started transmissions. A Taliban anchor is reassuring #Kabul residents about their security. pic.twitter.com/RRUntAGJ5G — PURUSHOTTAM SINGH (@singhpuru2202) August 16, 2021

Another anchorperson of the Taliban also reassured residents of Kabul their security.

President Ashraf Ghani, along with his close aides, flew out of Afghanis tan on Sunday, paving way for Taliban to regain power 20 years after a US-led military invasion ousted them.

A senior Afghan Interior Ministry official confirmed the development to Reuters. Asked for comment, the president’s office said it “cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani’s movement for security reasons”.

Shortly after President Ghani flew out of the country, Taliban commanders claimed that they “took control” of the presidential palace in Kabul, Russia’s RT reported. The report quoted the group as saying that it expected a total handover of power.

