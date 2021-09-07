Taliban deputy head meets Chinese Ambassador in Kabul to discuss bilateral ties

According to a Taliban spokesman, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy leader of the Taliban’s political office, met with the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Monday.

“Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy head of the Taliban’s political office, met with the Chinese ambassador to Kabul on Monday and discussed bilateral issues, said Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem, adding that the ambassador pledged China’s continued humanitarian aid,” Tolo News tweeted.

According to reports, China reaffirmed its position on the Afghan problem on Monday, expressing its “support” for Afghanistan’s efforts to establish an open, inclusive, and broadly representative government.

According to Chinese official media, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated that China’s stance on the Afghan problem is constant and unambiguous.”We always respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and support the Afghan people in independently choosing a development path suited to their national conditions,” he added.

“We also support Afghanistan in forming an open, inclusive and broadly representative government, pursuing moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, resolutely fighting against all kinds of terrorist forces and developing friendly relations with other countries, especially neighboring countries,” Wang said.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Afghan Taliban expressed hope for cooperation with China in a variety of fields, including the economy, trade, and infrastructure construction, including irrigation and electric power projects, as well as natural gas pipelines, according to Global Times.

Mujahid also said that the Afghan war is ended and that the creation of a new government will be announced in the coming days.

According to Chinese state media, “Mujahid said that the Taliban wants to establish good relations with the world and China is a significant part of it. China is a big economic power and Afghanistan needs its support for reconstruction and development.”

The Taliban claimed earlier today that Panjshir had become the final Afghan province to fall under their control. Resistance troops, on the other hand, quickly dismissed the allegation.

According to Chinese official media, the Taliban have invited Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Russia, China, and Iran to the new government formation ceremony, according to Tolo News.

