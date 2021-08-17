Taliban declares ‘amnesty’, encourages women to join govt

Following the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan, a Taliban leader declared a broad “amnesty” for all Afghans on Tuesday and encouraged women to join the government.

The remarks were delivered by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Islamic Emirate’s culture council, on Afghan state television, which the militants now control.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims,” he said, using the militants’ term for Afghanistan.

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

After Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country in Kabul on August 15, 2021, Taliban militants took possession of the presidential palace.

After President Ashraf Ghani’s abrupt resignation and the Taliban’s seizure of the city, the country’s capital was thrown into confusion and fear. As the United States and other countries hurry to evacuate their people, Afghans have swarmed the airport in an effort to catch planes out of the country.

Meanwhile, women have expressed concerns about their future under a Taliban administration that deprived them of almost all of their rights when in power. After the Taliban refused to give up Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks, US-led troops overthrew them at the end of 2001.

After a tumultuous day that saw hundreds of Afghans fleeing the Taliban rush the runway and hang off a U.S. Air Force aircraft, many individuals died in the mayhem that killed at least seven people, calm returned to Kabul’s international airport Tuesday.

The masses gathered on Monday as the Taliban consolidated control over the nation’s 5 million-strong capital, after a rapid march throughout the country that took little over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government. There were no significant allegations of abuses or violence, but many people stayed at home out of fear when the rebels took control and plundered jails and armories.

Later, a determined US President Joe Biden said he remained “squarely behind” his decision to pull American troops out of Kabul, acknowledging the “gut-wrenching” sights unfolding there. Biden said he had to choose between respecting a previously agreed-upon military pullout or sending thousands of more soldiers back to start the third decade of war.

“After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/