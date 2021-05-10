Taliban declare 3 day Afghan ceasefire for Eid holidays

The Taliban on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire across Afghanistan to mark this week’s Eid al-Fitr holiday, just two days after being blamed for killing more than 50 people—mostly young girls—in a bomb attack outside a school in the capital.

The interior ministry reported Monday that at least 11 people were separately killed just hours before the Taliban announcement by a bomb that struck a bus in restive Zabul province.

The ceasefire announcement comes as the United States continues to pull out its last 2,500 troops from the violence-wracked country despite faltering efforts between the Taliban and Afghan government to end a decades-long war.

“Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are instructed to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid,” a statement released by the Taliban said.

“But if the enemy conducts any assault or attack against you during these days, stand ready to robustly protect and defend yourselves and your territory,” it added.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and the holiday begins according to the sighting of the new moon. The Taliban declared similar ceasefires last year to mark Islamic holidays.—APP