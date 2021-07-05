Taliban capture 11 districts in 24 hours as US withdrawal from Afghanistan nears completion

Taliban continue to advance in northern Afghanistan as they have captured 11 districts in last 24 hours amid ongoing withdrawal of foreign forces from the war-torn country.

Reports said that the militant group have taken control of seven districts in Badakhshan, two districts in Kandahar, one in Parwan and one in Helmand.

The districts are Maimai, Nusai, Shuki, Khwahan, Ishakashim, Shuhada and Yawan in Badakhshan, Nish and Mianshin in Kandahar, Nawa in Helmand and Shinwari in Parwan.

During the last few days, Taliban have captured 24 districts in northeastern part of the country.

Furthermore, more than one thousand Afghan troops have fled across the border into Tajikistan to save their lives from Taliban who are advancing with the help of army vehicle they captured in last few days.

Earlier this month, the US military departed Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaeda perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks, after almost 20 years, according to two US officials.

The airbase was turned over to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in its entirety on Friday.

Bagram Airbase, 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of Kabul, saw over 100,000 US soldiers travel through its vast complex at its height.

The departure from the airfield is the clearest sign that the last of the 2,500-3,500 US soldiers in Afghanistan have departed or are about to leave, months ahead of President Joe Biden’s pledge that they would be gone by September 11.

Soon after the US announced in mid-April that it was ending its “forever war,” it became apparent that the withdrawal of US troops and their anticipated 7,000 NATO partners would be closer to July 4, the country’s Independence Day.