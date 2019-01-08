Taliban call off peace talks with US officials

Observer Report

Kabul

Peace talks between Taliban and US officials scheduled this week have been cancelled over agenda disagreement. Senior Taliban members based in Afghanistan said “both sides have agreed to not meet.”

Taliban representatives and US officials were set to meet on Wednesday in Qatar without Afghan government officials, reports Arab News. The Taliban have rejected numerous requests from regional powers to allow Afghan officials to take part in the talks, insisting that the United States is their main adversary in the 17-year war and that Kabul is a “puppet” regime. The insurgents also called off their meeting with the US officials in Saudi Arabia this week because of Riyadh’s insistence on bringing the Western-backed Afghan government to the table.

Three meetings have already taken place between Taliban leaders and US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the UAE took part in the last round of talks in December. Reports last month about US President Trump’s plans to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan triggered uncertainty in Kabul which depends on the US for military support.

