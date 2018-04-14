Taliban attack kills 13 police in Herat

Kabul

At least 13 police personnel have been killed and several injured in an overnight Taliban attack in Herat province, Afghan media reports.

In western Herat province, 10 policemen were killed and four wounded in Shindand district where fighting with the insurgents lasted for hours.

The district governor, Shukrullah Shaker, said a roadside mine and a rocket hit a car carrying police reinforcements sent to the scene, killing the police commander.

There were also fatalities among the Taliban attackers, Shaker said, but it was not clear how many. He blamed the Taliban for the attack although no militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.Also overnight, the Taliban attacked several police posts in eastern Paktia province, in the provincial capital of Gardez, leaving at least three policemen dead, said Gul Agha Roohani, the province’s police chief.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in Paktia in a text message sent to the media.

On Thursday morning, the Taliban stormed a government compound in the central province of Ghazni, triggering an hours-long gun-battle that killed 15, including three top local officials. —INP