Taliban assault on Afghan police

Kabul

Taliban militants attacked a police base in northern Afghanistan, killing 11, possibly with help from at least one of the policemen inside, local government officials said on Tuesday.

The militants first overran a checkpoint near the base late on Monday, and were apparently able to breach the compound with ease because a sympathetic policeman opened a door for them.

These details were provided by Mabobullah Ghafari, a provincial councilman in Baghlan province where the attack took place.

A local police official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to brief reporters about the attack, also gave the same account.–AP