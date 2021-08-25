Taliban ask US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans

No extension for US evacuations: Mujahid

Kabul

A Taliban spokesman says the US must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the August 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

Addressing a press conference, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group would accept no extensions to the deadline. He said life was returning to normal in the country but chaos at the airport remained a problem.

The spokesman said the United States should stop evacuating skilled Afghans, and warned Western forces against extending the Aug 31 deadline for airlifts out of the country.

The group said Americans were taking “Afghan experts” such as engineers out of the country.

“They have planes, they have the airport, they should get their citizens and contractors out of here,” said Mujahid.

The Taliban leader also said female Afghan government workers should stay home until security conditions in the country improved.

US-led troops have ramped up operations to get thousands of people out of Kabul, after the Taliban warned they would not allow the US to extend the deadline for a complete withdrawal.AP