Taliban agrees to unprecedented ceasefire with Afghan forces for Eid

Kabul :The Taliban announced its first ceasefire in Afghanistan since the 2001 US invasion on Saturday, with a three-day halt in hostilities against the country’s security forces that was greeted with relief by war-weary Afghans. But the group warned the suspension of fighting for the first three days of Eid, did not extend to “foreign occupiers”, who would continue to be targeted by the militants. The unexpected move came two days after the Afghan government’s own surprise announcement of a week-long halt to operations against the Taliban. It is the first time in nearly 17 years of conflict that the militants have declared a ceasefire,

