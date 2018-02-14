Talent from Multan crowned Neymar Jr’s Five Pakistan Champions

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

After a gripping finale that saw an incredible fight for the title, Multan’s Raw Talent won the Neymar Jr’s Five National title at the TOTAL Football Academy, Sports Complex, Ayub National Park Grand Trunk (GT) Road, Rawalpindi.

The Multan based club had to overcome stiff opposition from Faisalabad’s Ravens Football Club as they registered their historic win by a solitary goal.

The 1-0 win booked the club’s berth in the Neymar Jr’s Five World Finals 2018 that are scheduled for Brazil in Neymar Jr’s hometown in the month of July this year.

The National Finals Day saw three cliffhangers including the grand finale.

Both Ravens and Raw Talent overcame teams from Karachi in their respective semi-finals. Raw Talent defeated Neymarazil(Karachi) while Ravens went past Abdul FC (Karachi) to set up the final clash, both semi-finals produced an identical 1-0 scoreline as was the case in the championship final.

Raw Talent meanwhile are now set to undertake a memorable journey to Brazil and rub shoulders with teams from 60 odd nations from around the world who would be competing for the Neymar Jr’s Five Global Champions 2018 title.