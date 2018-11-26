Talent hunt shows

I would like to describe about the talented children in Pakistan being wasted. Children are multi talented in Pakistan, but no support from government side in not letting them show their talents in front of the world. India is known as the place of rape culture, where a girl is raped in every 15 minutes, but because of initiating such programs (talent hunt) for taking out talents of children or every common citizen made India’s image shine in the world.

Recently, a child of 12 years old from a village of Pakistan has sung the song of Atif Aslam very well which was shown on Geo. It reflects that our country is full of singers but they have no sources to show their talent. The government has to initiate some programmes which are beneficial for the citizens and for the country too.

ADNAN MAQSOOD

Via email

