Talat fires Islamabad United to thrilling win over Multan Sultans

Dubai

A brilliant batting display by Hussain Talat took Islamabad United home in chase of 114 against Multan Sultans in Dubai on Saturday.

The 22-year-old smashed 48 not out off 34 balls to rescue the Reds from Imran Tahir’s magical spell and clinch a 5-wicket win for his team. He was helped along by Faheem Ashraf who put up 12 runs from 20 balls.

Chasing 114, Islamabad lost Luke Ronchi for a three-ball duck off a beautiful delivery by Mohammad Irfan. Imran Tahir removed Sahibzada Farhan with a gem of a delivery, as Islamabad were left two down for 37.

Junaid Khan ended Walton’s resistance at 27. From there, the wickets began to fell quickly. Imran Tahir removed Asif Ali for 11 and LBWed Andre Russell for a golden duck, leaving Islamabad struggling at 63-5.

Hussain Talat snatched hopes of winning away from Multan, as he smashed three 6s and four 4s to post 48 not out on the score table. Rumman Raees, standing in as captain in place of injured Misbah, removed Kumar Sangakkara early after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Mohammad Sami dismissed D Bravo for 6. Sohaib Maqsood didn’t stand a chance either, and was cleaned up for 1. Multan lost their fourth wicket at 31 in the ninth over, as Ahmed Shehzad was caught off Steven Finn for 11.

Kieron Pollard showed some resistance with his quick 28 runs, but was LBWed by Andre Russell. Shoaib Malik departed after hitting much-needed 35 runs, leaving Multan at 95-6 (16.2 ov). Youngster Saif Badar was clean bowled by Rumman for 8. Sohail Tanvir was run out off a direct throw by Mohammad Sami. Rumman sent Imran Tahir’s stumps flying next. Multan’s last wicket fell after a precise run out by Asif Ali, as the team was folded for 113.

Where the match was won

Islamabad’s bowlers kept Multan to 24 for 3 after the Powerplay, but the next four overs damaged their hopes of a 120-plus score. Looking to consolidate, Multan’s batsmen took too long looking to consolidate, adding just 18 runs in four overs for the loss of Ahmed Shehzad. With a score of 42 for 4, even a bright cameo wouldn’t have sufficed.

The men that won it

The conditions were skewed towards the fast bowlers so much that legspinner Shadab Khan was given only two overs. Islamabad’s quicks didn’t disappoint. Captain Rumman Raees and Mohammad Sami combined for figures of 7.5-0-33-5 to give Islamabad a distinct edge. Steven Finn and Andre Russell also chipped in with three wickets.

But the most significant contribution was from Talat. At 63 for 5, Multan were buoyant, but Talat soaked up that pressure initially, before expanding his strokeplay to hit gaps. He finished with four fours and three sixes in his 34-ball, match-winning knock.

Moment of the match

In three innings in this season’s PSL, Sohaib Maqsood has scored 26 runs, at an average of 8.67. That lack of confidence may have manifested into hesitation in the field. In the 10th over of Islamabad’s chase, Talat clipped a delivery from Junaid Khan towards midwicket. He called his partner Asif Ali for a run before sending him back too late. Or so everyone thought. Maqsood picked up, ran towards the bowler’s stumps, glanced at the batsman and missed an under-arm throw from a metre out.

Where they stand Being the only team with two wins in the tournament, Multan retained their position at the top of the table. Islamabad stayed at fifth spot with one win in two games.—Agencies