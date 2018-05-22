Talal’s counsel requests court to drop contempt charges

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Counsel of Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Monday once again pleaded with the Apex Court to express restraint and drop contempt charges against his client.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard a contempt of court case. Lawyer of Talal Chaudhry argued that the court can quash the contempt of court case against his client even at this juncture when it is recording evidence.

At this, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the counsel to forward his arguments as the minister had already been indicted on contempt charges. He said the statement of the accused will be recorded under Section 342 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which was recorded during the hearing later on.

Talal Chaudhry, however, insisted that his alleged contemptuous remarks were not made during a speech, but press talk, which he said was edited and misinterpreted.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till May 23.

On May 14, Supreme Court rejected the request of State Minister Talal Chaudry seeking two weeks extension to present his counsel. During the hearing counsel of Tallal Chaudry did not appear before the court, Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned Tallal Chaudry where is your lawyer? While responding to the question Talal Chaudry stated that his counsel was busy in Quetta in another case, therefore SC should grant two weeks exten-sion.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed rejected the request and or-dered Talal Chaudry to present his lawyer before the court on next hearing, Apex court adjourned the case until next May 21, Monday(today).