Talal to Imran: Speak of KP’s uplift eleven points first

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Monday cited that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan should firstly elaborate in eleven points the developments brought to KP during his occupancy. While briefing the media persons outside the Supreme Court, the PML-N spokesperson reprimanded the PTI chief’s Minar-e-Pakistan rally held Sunday night.

He said we awaited the entire rally in seek of any demonstration from which ‘any development’ carried out in KP within his occupancy could be ‘evident’ but the rally only spoke of eleven points. ‘We yearned to see if corruption has diminish from KP, if education has been duplicated of Oxford’s quality, but the eleven points failed to depict a single development made throughout the five years,’ he said. Castigating to Imran’s promised development plans; one being to drive out corruption from the country when he wins the governing tenure, Talal pointed out how the anti-corruption division has already been sacked.

He said Imran’s remarks about the health and education clauses promised that all hospitals will operate like Shaukat Khanum and all universities will run like Namal University – ‘but legitimately, all universities including Peshawar University are providing fake degrees’. He also questioned what developments are evident in the hospitals operating in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He remarked that those eleven points did not declare anything innovative and were based on old talks. ‘Imran was speaking as if he was not in the country during the past seven years; he had authority over KP for the recent five years. He should have brought on screen the developments he brought to hospitals and schools in KP during his tenure, but he had nothing to demonstrate,’ Talal added.—APP