Talal Ch disqualified for five years

Observer Report

Islamabad

Supreme Court on Thursday disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Talal Chaudhry for five years in contempt of court case.

Chaudhry was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced until the rising of the court. A fine of one lakh rupees was also imposed on him.

A three-member bench of apex court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, announced a short verdict in the contempt of court case that was reserved on July 11.

The PML-N leader was convicted and sentenced under Article 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance (Ordinance 5 of 2003) of the constitution.

Share on: WhatsApp