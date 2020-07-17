Talagang to have state of art library

Shaffaat Malik

Talagang

Tehsil Council Talagang will start a state of the art Library soon.

Assistant Commissioner and Administrator Tehsil Council Talagang Hafiz Muhammad Imran Khokhar told our correspondent that a library with all facilities will be available for readers in coming days. Libraries maintain a record and collection of culture and civilization that can be passed on to future generations.

My administration will do what ever we can to make Talagang a better place to live, he added. Assistant Commissioner said that the cleaning situation is improving and my staff is really working hard to make this city, a clean and a green place.