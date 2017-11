Talagang/Kohat

The death toll in the accident in Pathankot area near Talagang went up to 27 on late Wednesday night, with two more injured persons succumbed to their wounds during treatment at hospital. The dead bodies were shifted Mandori in Kohat where collective Namaz-e-Janaza was offered and later buried in the village. According to details, all those killed belonged to Mandori.—INP