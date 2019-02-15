Taking mega corruption cases to logical end foremost priority, says NAB chief

Staff Reporter

Chairman National Accountability Board (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said taking mega corruption cases to its logical conclusion is the foremost priority of the bureau.

Speaking at the executive board meeting of NAB, Justice Iqbal said the bureau strictly following the principle of “accountability for all”.

The chief of accountability watchdog said, ” We in bureau don’t see faces and believe to conclude the case according to substantial evidence and due process of the law”.

Chairman NAB said corruption is the root cause of all evils and it is key responsibility of all Pakistan’s citizens to get rid of it. Justice Iqbal said the accountability bureau following the strategy of zero-tolerance for corruption to eliminate the menace.

He said, ” we believe to meet all legal requirements for arrest of corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders, who plundered national wealth.

The NAB will likely to approve different corruption references, investigations and inquiries in its meeting, an earlier press release of the bureau said.

The National Accountability Bureau is an autonomous and constitutionally established federal institution responsible to build efforts against corruption.

Last year, on Dec 20, the SC warned that if the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 is not amended until the first week of February, it will pass an order in this regard.

An apex court bench headed by Sheikh Azmat Saeed was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to sections of the NAB law that allow a corrupt person to enter into a plea bargain with the anti-graft watchdog by voluntarily returning the illegally earned money.

