Taking enemies of state to task

Sultan M Hali

LAHORE High Court has summoned former PML (N) president and three times Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif on October 08, 2018 for expressing through a journalist, Cyril Almeida and a specific media house that those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack belonged to Pakistan. Additionally, the Court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the journalist for not appearing before the Court despite orders. The name of the journalist has also been placed on exit control list (ECL) for his non-adherence to the Court orders. Little or no reaction was visible on the summon to the former Prime Minister but Human Rights activists in Pakistan as well as media organizations in Pakistan expressed resentment at the arrest warrant and summon to the journalist in question. It is appreciable that media organizations have taken cognizance of the apparently harsh order against the journalist, who reportedly interviewed the former Prime Minister. However, there is much more to it than meets the eye and the issue should be examined on the broad canvas, scrutinizing from every angle to get the broad picture before criticizing the apex judicial body, which in its wisdom issued the orders. Readers may recall that this is the tenth anniversary of the heinous Mumbai attacks, which took place in November 2008, when 10 armed assailants carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. The attacks, which drew widespread global condemnation, began on 26 November and lasted until 29 November 2008. 164 people died and 308 were wounded.

While the attacks had just commenced, without any inquiry having commenced, India blamed Pakistan for the attacks, called off the Composite Dialogue process for peace and raised international hue and cry. One of the survivors, Ajmal Kasab was arrested live, tried and hanged before even councilor access was made available to him. From the very beginning, the entire episode was suspicious and both Indian and international analysts have concluded that the Mumbai Attacks were a false flag operation and served Indian interests rather than Pakistan’s. In 2013, “Times of India” disclosed a real story about this incident, which was later removed from internet. As per this report, a former Under Secretary of the Indian Home Ministry, R V S Mani, revealed that, “the Indian government, and not Pakistan, was behind the parliament (13/12/2001) and Mumbai (26/11/2008) attacks in India.” The officer of home ministry was categorical in his revelation that, this was orchestrated by India to formulate and strengthened the counter-terrorism laws in India and to defame Pakistan. According to the “Times of India” Shri Mani submitted a signed affidavit in the court.

The first victims of the Mumbai Attacks were the Head of Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorist Squad Hemant Karkare and his team. Inspector General Hemant Karkare, the chief investigating officer of the Malegaon Mosque blasts and Samjhauta Express carnage in which 59 Pakistanis were burnt alive, had arrested a serving officer of Indian army, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit and members of his extremist anti-Muslim group, Abhinav Bharat. Karkare was under tremendous pressure from the Sangh Parivar, the Saffron extremists of India, to drop the charges against the Indian army officer but he declined. When the Mumbai attack took place, Karkare and his team were duped into rushing to the attack scene and were killed by unknown assailants.

Former Inspector General of Maharashtra Police, SM Mushrif, in his bold an incisive book “Who Killed Karkare?” has revealed that the Mumbai attack was an inside job and stage managed to eliminate Hemant Karkare and a number of other odious aims. The former senior Indian police officer is demanding re-investigation into the 26/11 incident. Recently, German scholar and analyst Elias Davidsson’s book “The Betrayal of India: Revisiting the 26/11 Evidence” has raised a storm in India. The erudite scholar has painstakingly laid bare the Indian plot of orchestrating the Mumbai attack. Davidson has concluded that Indian state’s investigation of the attacks was a big eye wash to deceive the state narrative and cheat Indian and international audiences, just to blame Pakistan. The author blames Indian establishment and their US partners and writes, “It is highly plausible, that major institutional actors in India, the United States and possibly Israel, were complicit in conceiving, planning, directing and executing the attacks of 26/11; evidence of a deceptive investigation is even stronger”. In this dubious backdrop, a three times former Prime Minister parroting the enemy narrative should be tried for treason while his tool for voicing the treasonous comments should also face the legal process.

International and Indian media has already started voicing concerns regarding “restrictions on freedom of speech” in Pakistan. Some propagandists are adding a tinge of “religious discrimination stating that Cyril Almeida is a Christian. It should be borne in mind that Pakistani courts are free and fair and have no inclination on the basis of religion, caste or creed. More so, the low index of freedom of speech alleged in Pakistan is also a myth created by Pakistan’s detractors for fulfilling their vested interests. It is questionable as to why the same journalist (Cyril Almeida) had earlier been used to publish fake news related to Pakistan’s security matters. No country can allow its citizens to act against national security and action against enemies of state must be taken to task according to the law of the land.

—The writer is retired PAF Group Captain and a TV talk show host.

