Taking care of orphan children practice on every Eid: Rehan Hashim

Staff Reporter

Chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central Rehan Hashmi has said that showing care, affection towards orphan children and fulfillment of their needs are the best practices to be observed by the faithful on the occasion of every Eid.

The DMC Central chairman stated this while addressing a colourful ceremony held in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area to celebrate Chand Raat with Orphan Children. “We Care Foundation (WCF) organized the ceremony, which was participated by 200 orphan children lodged at different foster care centres being managed by different non-governmental organizations in the city. Prominent citizens, representatives of media and NGOs, and eminent people from different walks of life also attended the ceremony,” Rehan Hashmi said.

On the occasion, Director of WCF Zafar Saleem announced to build a modern foster care, residential and education centre for orphan children in Orangi Town area of the city.

The children who attended the ceremony were entertained through different segments of the programme including the puppet show, magical show, singing competition, and distribution of special Eid gifts among them. The participating children were also served with Eid feast especially prepared for them on the occasion.

Mr. Rehan Hashmi on the occasion announced that the DMC Central would hold different sporting competitions for the orphan children on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. He also distributed Eid gifts among the participating children.

Other prominent speakers of the programme appealed to masses to provide wholehearted support and financial assistance to build the planned modern foster care centre for orphan.