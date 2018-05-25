Takht-i-Lahore vs Takht-i-Larkana

There are three major political parties, namely PPP, PML-N and PTI contesting the ensuing general election. Two of them have been in power at federal and provincial levels, while the third has held power in the KP only, and may claim benefit of doubt. Excluding ZAB’s tenure, can PPP which has headed provincial govt in Sindh as long as PML-N has in Punjab, compare best one square mile in Larkana with best similar area in Lahore, viz-a-viz quality of civic amenities, roads, hospitals, schools, amenity parks, security etc. Incidences of State land grabbing in Sindh are far more than anywhere else. State owned enterprises have been driven to bankruptcy by corrupt and unqualified cronies selected as CEO.

Karachi till mid 80’s was undeniably best city in Pakistan, far better than Lahore. Today Karachi has been reduced to garbage dump {better known as Kachrachi} and even basic item of necessity like water do not flow from taps, although citizens pay relevant utility bills. Law and order, cleanliness etc in Karachi is despicable as compared to Lahore. Similar is the situation if a comparative analysis is made of rural districts in both provinces.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

