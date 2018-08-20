Take ownership, help me help you: Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Prime Minister, at the end of his maiden address, told the nation to play a more proactive role in the rebuilding. “I need your help,” he said.

“When you are being robbed you don’t wait for the police to come. You nab them and hand them over. [Similarly], you should help me catch these robbers of the nation. This is the social media age. Keep check and report such people. We have to act as a team. Help me protect your money.”

“We have to take ownership and serve the nation. My vision is: one day will come when Pakistan will have no one taking Zakat. If we succeed in our nation building we will offer aid to other countries. “This is my idea for Pakistan. This is the Pakistan I want to see.”

