Take NACTA’s warning seriously

Zahid Chaudhary

GIVEN recent terror attacks on political personalities, ensuring peaceful conduct of general polls is emerging as a big challenge for the caretakers in the center and the provinces as well as for the Election Commission of Pakistan. In fact the officials of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had already issued threat alerts before the electioneering went into full gear and on Saturday also, NACTA Chief Dr Suleman Ahmad whilst briefing the election commission of Pakistan warned that top political leadership faces threat of being attacked.

This threat alert must be taken seriously not only by the caretakers and security institutions but also the political parties, and all of them need to do the needful on their respective ends to avert any other major tragedy having the potential to sabotage the election process.

Friday in fact saw two terror-attacks one each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The blast in Mastung killed the election candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani of Balochistan Awami Party. A few days back, Haroon Bilour of ANP was also killed in an attack on his corner meeting. These terror attacks really reflect that the enemy of the country wants to trigger chaos and anarchy in the country by disrupting the election process. The very statement of the secretary election commission is also on record who had drawn attention towards the imminent threat but in fact no ears were given to him.

Questions are now also being raised over the performance of the caretakers and their failure to check the recent spate of violence. During the proceedings of the Senate over the last two years, the senators especially those belonging to the PPP have severely criticized the caretaker governments for faltering to provide peaceful environment in the run up to the elections.

Meanwhile, the commission has declared more than 17,000 polling stations in the country as extremely sensitive. According to the ECP, a total of 5,487 polling stations have been declared in Punjab and Islamabad, 5,878 polling stations in Sindh, 3,874 in KP and 1,768 in Balochistan.

The situation indeed warrants that all the relevant quarters including the caretakers, the ECP and the security institutions sit together, review the whole threat scenario and adopt a holistic approach to ensure a peaceful and favorable atmosphere for the elections envisaging security to all candidates without any discrimination. Over the last few days, the terrorists have hit thrice and one cannot rule out more in the days to come. Any attack on a mainstream and major political leader could have disastrous consequences for the country. To avert that situation, the intelligence agencies need to enhance their coordination and share timely information with the federal and provincial governments so that necessary steps could be undertaken. Political parties and the public at large also need to extend full cooperation. Negligence or failure is not an option. It is time to act and act fast. Foolproof security measures need to be taken with the better coordination of intelligence agencies to ensure a smooth democratic transition.

