Takashi acknowledges individuals’ efforts for promoting Pak-Japan ties

Two Pakistanis awarded for strengthening friendship with Japan

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai acknowledging efforts of three individuals in strengthening Pakistan-Japan relations in their private as well as official capacities presented them Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. The ceremony held at his official residence. The recipients of commendation certificates include two Pakistani nationals and one Japanese citizen and their contributions are recognized by the Japan government in their respective fields.

The recipients include Prof Zafar Mahmood, visiting professor at Japanese Language Department, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Japanese citizen Toshiko Orita who is Vice President, Pakistan Japan Cultural Association and Mahmood A. Jilani, former Deputy Resident Representative, JICA Pakistan Office. The award ceremony was attended by the friends, former colleagues and family members of the commendations recipients.

Ambassador Kurai, while congratulating the commendation recipients, said these individuals made invaluable contribution to raising the level of exchanges of culture or business between our two countries. Ambassador said that the friendship between Japan and Pakistan is based on mutual trust, cooperation and understanding but it is not possible without the untiring efforts made by those including the three recipients who work so hard for it.

Prof Zafar Mahmood, Visiting Professor, National University of Modern Languages has been working untiringly for promotion of Japanese Language Education in Pakistan. He continuously contributes to promote Japanese Language by launching and managing JLCT (Japanese Language Certificate Test) in Pakistan and teaching Japanese language as a visiting Professor at NUML (National University of Modern Language). He also holds Level1 of JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test) which is one of the most difficult Japanese language certificates. Prof Zafar has also been the executive member of MAAP (Monbukagakusho Alumni Association of Pakistan) which is the association of Pakistan alumni’s of Japanese universities. According to Japan’s Ambassador Prof Zafar showed his leadership qualities to promote educational relationship between Japan and Pakistan when he was President of MAAP. He is still active as Advisor of MAAP executive member to promote people to people exchange project between Japan and Pakistan.

About Toshiko Orita, Vice Presidednt, Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, the ambassador said her achievements are wonderful for promotion of Japanese culture. Ms. Orita has been promoting Japanese culture as an Ikebana teacher. She promoted fabric flower art from 1975 to 1978 in Lahore. It was a first attempt to introduce fabric art to Pakistan and held a fabric flower exhibition.

Since 2006, she has been holding various Japanese cultural events as a vice President of PJCA (Pakistan Japan Cultural Association). During her entire life in Pakistan, she has been contributing to promote Japanese culture to enhance friendship between Japan and Pakistan, said the ambassador. About Mahmood A. Jilani, the ambassador was all praise for his work for mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

Jilani has served in JICA(Japan International Cooperation Agency) Pakistan office from 1988 to 2016. During his 30 years tenure of service, he contributed to smooth implementation of Japanese economic cooperation aid projects in Pakistan.

