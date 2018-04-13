Takaful protection packages makes saving safer

Sharjah

A form of co-operative insurance, Takaful is an integral part of the financial planning cycle that reduces the pressure as one builds their savings. One of the oldest Shari’ah-compliant insurance providers in the world, SALAMA brings its vast experience to National Bonds savings products.

The newly introduced SALAMA protection packages will be available exclusively to National Bonds customers. Each package is tailor-made for the National Bonds’ savings plans, designed to complement each individual package. The protection packages are also comprehensive, providing a range of solutions, including life coverage, complimentary payment protection, personal accident cover, critical illness, and more.—Agencies