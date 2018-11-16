Takaful Emarat reports profit growth

Sharjah

Takaful Emarat has reported net profit of AED 9.1 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2018, an increase of AED 7.6 million compared to the same period in 2017. Net profit for the three-month period ending 30 September increased by AED 6.1 million year on year. Gross Contribution in that period was 25 per cent higher year on year, increasing by AED 32 million. “I am pleased to report strong performance for Q3 2018, which reflects the on-going business efficiencies we have made across our Group as we continue to digitize our business. Our research and development teams are busy working with Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies to develop more efficient products and services as we look towards the future of the insurance industry. In addition, working closely with Apple, we have also adopted Device-as-a-Service solution for our enterprise devices, which has helped to accelerate our product sales, services and deliveries through paperless processing.,” said Mohammed Al Hawari, Executive Board member and Managing Director of Takaful Emarat.—Agencies

